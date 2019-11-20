Hello Sweetie! It’s GingerBread Lane Time at New York Hall of Science in Queens

It’s comestible, collectible and highly commendable.

GingerBread Lane will be unveiled at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Nov. 23. The annual smorgasbord of gingerbread, royal icing and various kinds of candy will be on display until Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, and of course, the sweet-and-spicy aroma will fill the air the whole time.

As always, GingerBread Lane is a labor of love by Culinary Institute of America graduate Jon Lovitch. First, he sketches it out on a notepad. Then, he spends months planning, drafting, designing, baking, building, and decorating. Over time, pieces of gum become brick walls, candy canes become railings on staircases, and M&M’s, candy corn, jelly beans and Necco Wafers become colorful rooftop shingles.

And as always, the fantasy world contains more than 1,300 miniature versions of structures that are found in regular towns, such as a post office, a school, and a coffee shop. This year’s masterpiece includes storefronts with names like “Pickles and Ice Cream Pregnancy Boutique,” “6 Geese a Laying Brunch Café,” and “5 Golden Rings Jewelry Store.”

Then there’s “8 Maids a Milking Dairy and Milk Bar,” “The Well Dressed Gingerbread Man Flannel Pajamas,” “I Saw Three Ships Custom Built Sailboats,” and “Deck the Halls Holiday Decorating Service.”

And again as always, Lovitch will try to break his own Guinness World Records designation for largest gingerbread village this year. He first won the title in 2013. (Here are some official numbers from previous years: 748 pounds of candy; 3,640 pounds of icing; 630 pounds of gingerbread; 1,480 candy canes; and 3,200 sticks of cinnamon gum.)

GingerBread Lane is free with museum admission, which is $16 for adults, but $13 for children, students and seniors.

The Hall of Science will enhance the exhibition by offering related workshops during which participants receive kits with gingerbread pieces, icing and candy. ($15 plus museum admission, recommended for ages 4 and up.) They will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 17, Nov. 18, Nov. 24, Nov. 25, Dec. 1, Dec. 2, Dec. 8, Dec. 9, Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. They will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Warning: the workshops are very popular and sell out fast.

Plus, the museum will present the Holiday Food Science Festival on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. on both days. This event features demonstrations on Cooking with Cover Crops, Fermentation, Cheese Making, Cooking with Edible Insects, and Cookie Decorating. (Free with museum admission.)

Then on the final day, Jan. 12, officials will break down GingerBread Lane and give edible pieces away to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Free, but first come, first served.)

The Hall of Science’s entrance is at 47-01 111th St. The facility has a large lot with free parking. Plus, it’s only about four blocks south of the 7 train’s 111th Street/Roosevelt Avenue station.

Images: New York Hall of Science