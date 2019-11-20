Police release video of suspect in hit-and-run that killed a woman in Jamaica

The NYPD needs the public’s help finding a man who they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Jamaica earlier this month.

According to police, at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 5, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 60-year-old Bibi Zulaikah lying on the roadway with severe head trauma.

EMS rushed Zulaikah to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that Zulaikah was attempting to cross Archer Avenue when the driver of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was going southbound on Sutphin Boulevard. As the car approached Archer Avenue, the car struck Zulaikah. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

On Nov. 19, The NYPD released video of a suspect who they believe may have been driving the car that struck Zulaikah:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this operator is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.