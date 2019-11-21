Crook breaks window of parked car in Long Island City and runs off with stolen credit cards: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a parked car in Long Island City earlier this month and took off with credit cards.

According to police, an unknown man broke into an unoccupied parked car at 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the corner of 13th Street and 43rd Avenue by breaking open the front passenger window. Once he had access to the inside of the vehicle, the suspect took a bag that had credit cards in it, cops said.

The suspect then fled the scene in unknown direction.

On Nov. 21, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from a street surveillance camera:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.