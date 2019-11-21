Helen Keller Services names Bayside resident as new chairman of the board

A 126-year-old human services organization for the blind and visually impaired recently named a Bayside resident as its chairman of the board of trustees.

Windsor Park co-op resident Larry Kinitsky was appointed Helen Keller Services’ Chairman following more than 10 years as chairman of the organization’s development committee. Kinitsky succeeds Board Chairman Christopher Maher, who assumed the role in 2010.

According to its website, HKS is one of New York City’s oldest human service organizations that serves those who are blind, visually impaired, deaf-blind or have combined hearing and vision loss. The organization’s mission is to enable these individuals to work and thrive in their communities.

“Over the past decade, Larry has devoted his business expertise, time, energy and commitment to Helen Keller Services, working tirelessly as a board member to help guide our organization to fulfill its mission,” said HKS President and CEO Kim Zimmer. “I am confident that as chairman, he will work in partnership with the board to keep Helen Keller Services strong and provide the kind of leadership that inspires his fellow board members as well as the entire organization.”

In addition to his work with HKS, Kinitsky has served as president of WP Owners Corporation for over three decades. The co-op association is one of the largest in New York City and serves more than 1,800 families. In 2001, Kinitsky formed WP Charities with a mission to raise and distribute funds to local community-based organizations.

The recent retiree had a distinguished marketing career in the financial services industry and worked with several top banks including Chase, Citi and Dime Community. His focus when working with each institution was to help communities and nonprofits prosper within the bank’s footprint.

Zimmer also thanked Maher for his many years of service to HKS, which he became involved with in 1998. Maher currently serves as the chairman, president and CEO of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and OceanFirst Bank.

“Chris was elected HKS Board Chair back in 2010, two years after joining the board,” Zimmer said. “During his remarkable tenure, he helped ensure the future legacy of Helen Keller Services. Everyone joins me in thanking Chris for his outstanding leadership and congratulating Larry on his new role as chairman.”

HKS offers its services and programs the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults and Helen Keller Services for the Blind. To learn more, visit helenkeller.org.