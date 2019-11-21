PHOTOS: Queens County Women’s Bar Association honors Hon. Jeremy S. Weinstein

The Queens County Women’s Bar Association (QCWBA) celebrated Hon. Jeremy S. Weinstein, the now-retired administrative judge of Civil Matters for the 11th Judicial District, during their Judiciary Night at Queens Borough Hall on Tuesday.

Hon. Weinstein was recognized for his nearly 40 years of service and for his pragmatic way of impacting the lives and careers of his fellow lawmakers. Several colleagues gave short speeches about Weinstein, and talked about the “big shoes” he’s left to fill as well as his warm humor.

“[Weinstein] always had our backs,” said Hon. Bernice D. Siegal, the QCWBA’s event co-chair. “If there was ever an issue that we had or something that came up that we had to handle or we needed to talk about, he was there for us.”

The Helen Marshall Cultural Center was packed with judges from across Queens County and New York state, including District Attorney-elect and current Borough President Melinda Katz. The QCWBA also awarded two law students, Joanna Lopez and Paulina Leyva Hernandez, with the Faith O’Neal Scholarship.

“I think this is a wonderful event,” said Marie-Elena First, president of the Queens County Bar Association. “Thank you to the Queens County Women’s Bar Association for organizing this and bringing us all together.”