Ridgewood Savings Bank adds new voice banking feature with Amazon’s Alexa

Ridgewood Savings Bank introduced a new feature for their customers: voice banking through Amazon’s Alexa.

The storied Ridgewood bank added the feature to offer their customers the option to ask Alexa for their account balances and list recent transactions, after they download the Ridgewood Bank Alexa application (or the Alexa “skill”) and link it with their online account information.

“Voice banking is just the latest digital banking service available at Ridgewood,” said Leonard Stekol, CEO, president, and chairman of Ridgewood Savings Bank. “Customers can also bank by phone, smartwatch, use their debit and credit card to pay via mobile wallet or utilize our highly-rated mobile app. When you’re on the go, you can take Ridgewood mobile banking with you.”

The bank also offers other digital forms of banking. They just enhanced their Mobile Wallet service to allow customers to securely add their Ridgewood mastercard debit and credit card to their Fitbit or Garmin activity trackers.

Another feature the bank offers through its mobile banking app is Card Controls, which helps customers protect themselves from fraudulent use of their debit or credit cars by receiving real-time alerts. For instance, if their card is lost or gets stolen, they can turn it off from within the app.

For more information about the Ridgewood Savings Bank and the mobile features they offer, visit www.ridgewoodbank.com.