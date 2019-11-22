Death of 2-year-old boy in Fresh Meadows officially ruled a homicide: NYPD

The death of a 2-year-old who was having trouble breathing in Fresh Meadows earlier this spring has officially been ruled a homicide, the NYPD announced Friday.

According to police, at 12:30 a.m. on April 6, officers responded to a 911 call of an aided child inside a basement apartment on 163rd Street near Horace Harding Expressway. Upon their arrival, the officers found 2-year-old Jason Alvarado, who was having difficulty breathing.

Alvarado was rushed to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he ultimately died on April 12.

On May 7, the NYPD arrested Alvarado’s babysitter, 24-year-old Lorena Iraheta, who was watching him at her home the day before. She was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless assault and acting in a manor injurious to a child.

Following an ongoing investigation, the medical examiner ruled the Alvarado’s death was a homicide. The investigation remains ongoing.

Updated at 11:55 a.m.