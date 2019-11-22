Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Nov. 22

New York Wintercon

Come see your favorite authors, movie and TV show stars, and comic book celebrities at New York City’s largest Sci-Fi convention!

5 to 10 p.m. at Resorts World Casino [110-00 Rockaway Blvd., www.movingimage.us]. $25.

Casual Sets

Sit back and relax with some casual sets from some funny comedians.

11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, www.Qedastora.com]. Free with purchase.

Gustavo Casenave Quartet: A South American Jazz Tale

Gustavo Casenave has received multiple Grammy Nominations and he is a Steinway Artist and ACE Awardee. The pianist and composer will perform with his “eclectic quartet.”

8 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall [l137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, www.Flushingtownhall.org]. $16/$10 Members & Students/FREE for Teens.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Kids Holiday Craft Market

Support Immigrant Families Together through this craft market. You can send cards to the border, shop for gifts, and make crafts to take home!

1 to 4 p.m. at Katch Astoria [31-19 Newton Ave., Astoria, www.ImmigrantFamiliesTogether. com]. Free.

Brendan Fernandes: Contract and Release

Dancers will activate this program via six “training devices” that Fernandes modeled on Isamu Noguchi’s Rocking Chair and some of his other sculptures.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum [9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, www.Noguchi.org]. Free with Museum admission.

Ridgewood Youthmarket

Visit Ridgewood Youthmarket to shop locally-sourced food from Greenmarket Co. The Youthmarket is run by neighborhood youths who learn about business skills, customer, service, and agriculture through the experience.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cypress Ave [Between Myrtle and Putnam Ave., Ridgewood, www.Grownyc.org ]. Free.

VW Dome Artist Residency: Leslie Cuyjet

Leslie Cuyjet will present her work, Roam. This is the result of her research which centered around what has shaped her experience as a Black woman in the “experimental and postmodern dance community.”

3 to 4 p.m. at MoMA PS1 [22-25 Jackson Ave., LIC, www.moma.org]. Free with admission.

“Barefoot in the Park” — Open Captioning

Experience the story of newlyweds Corie and Paul in Neil Simon’s hit, “Barefoot in the Park.” This screening will feature open captioning.

8 p.m. at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, under New York State Pavilion [14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, www.Queenstheatre.org]. $40.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Paint Nite: Snowy Owl Snuggle

Learn from a talented artist and create your own artwork! All materials will be provided, and no experience is needed.

3 p.m. at Luzzo’s Neapolitan Pizza and Wine Bar LIC [42-60 Crescent St., Long Island City, www.Yaymaker.com]. $55.

Showing of “Not in Our Name”

View Brigitte Cornand’s 2003 film “Not in Our Name.”

12:30 p.m. at MoMA PS1 [22-25 Jackson Ave., LIC, www.moma.org]. Free with admission.