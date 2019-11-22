Man robs woman of her cellphone in Fresh Meadows in a sale gone bad

Cops are searching for the man who stole a cellphone from a woman outside of a Subway restaurant in Fresh Meadows on Tuesday.

Police said a 20-year-old woman made arrangements to sell her phone inside of the restaurant at 185-24 Horace Harding Exwy on Nov. 19. An unidentified man approached the woman at 3:20 p.m., when he threatened her and demanded she hand over the phone.

The two walked outside together and the victim gave the man her phone. He then entered the passenger side of a Mercedes Benz and fled the location in an unknown direction, according to authorities, who added that no one was was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.