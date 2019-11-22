The Boy Band Project offers solos, harmonies and plenty of booty-shaking in Queens

They’re young and sexy. They sing and dance. They flirt and tell jokes. And now, they’re coming to Queens to strut their stuff.

The Boy Band Project will put on a show at The Lexington Center in East Elmhurst on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m.

Consisting of four high-energy, fist-bumping, male crooners, this interactive cover group reimages the sound, movement, and visuals of such bands as *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, One Direction and Boyz II Men. In addition to the booty-shaking, solos and harmonies, there will be some pre-recorded music spun by a live deejay and a few video projections.

The audience might hear “Bye Bye Bye” or maybe “All I Have to Give” or “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Tickets prices are $42 and $48.

Boy Band Project members all have Broadway credits, but the original lads met while working on “Altar Boyz,” an off-Broadway musical about a Christian boy band. The show gave them the idea to create their current retro act in 2014. After all, they grew up with the genre and they love it.

The stars also work on other shows, so the ensemble has an expanded roster of performers who are ready to fill in when necessary. Saturday’s roster might consist of the following:

The founder, producer and leader of the pack is Travis Nesbitt or The Sensitive One. The native of Orange Country, California, had stints with “The Radio City Christmas Spectacular” and “The Producers.” He says his role models are Lance Bass of *NYSNC and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block.

Then there’s The Edgy One, aka Jesse JP Johnson. The Denver man has been in “Wicked,” “Grease,” and “Xanadu.” He gets his inspiration from AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and JC Chasez of *NSYNC.

The Sporty One or Marshal Kennedy Carolan hails from Newport Beach, California. He’s been in “Hair,” “Mamma Mia” and “The Radio City Spring Spectacular,” and he admires Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys and Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block.

Neil Starkenberg responds to two monikers, The Boy Next Door and The Baby. Also from Southern California, he was in “Mamma Mia,” and he gets his inspiration from Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block.

The Queensborough Performing Arts Center does all the organization, but the concert will take place at The Lexington Center at 25-26 75th St. It’s not near a subway station, but there is free parking on site. QPAC has been organizing shows around the borough recently because its Bayside venue is undergoing a renovation.

Images: The Boy Band Project