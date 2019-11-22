Two crooks wanted for stealing cash and valuables in series of Fresh Meadows burglaries: NYPD

Police are looking for two suspects who are said to be behind a series of burglaries throughout Fresh Meadows.

The alleged burglars first struck at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10., when the two unknown men entered a home located in the vicinity of Fresh Meadow Lane and Jewel Avenue through sliding rear doors. The suspects took cash from the home and fled the location in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

One hour later, the suspects broke into another home in the vicinity of Fresh Meadow Lane and Jewel Avenue, this time through the rear of the location. Once inside, the crooks took jewelry before fleeing the location, police said.

The pattern continued at 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 26, when the crooks allegedly broke into a home located in the vicinity of 170th Street and 65th Avenue through a side window. The suspects stole jewelry from the home before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Next, it was reported to police that at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, the suspects broke into a home located in the vicinity of 167th Street and 65th Avenue through a rear window. However, it has not been determined if any property was taken.

The next day, the suspects broke into a home located in the vicinity of 174th Street and 69th Avenue through a basement door at 8:30 a.m. once inside, the suspects took a purse, which contained cash, credit and debit cards and car keys. The suspects fled the location with the victim’s silver 2011 Chevy Malibu. They were later observed inside of a White Castle located in the vicinity of 174th Street and 67th Avenue, where they used the victim’s credit card to make purchases.

Finally, it was reported that at 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 26, the suspects entered a home located in the vicinity of 170th Street and 65th Avenue through a side window. The suspects stole jewelry from the home before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from the fifth incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.