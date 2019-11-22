Two men sought for breaking into Woodhaven home and running off with stolen cash

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a Woodhaven home and took off with cash and personal belongings.

According to police, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4, two unknown men broke into a residence in the vicinity of Dexter Court and Jamaica Avenue and restrained the two 43-year-old men inside, striking one of the victims in the face.

Once inside, the suspects took $200 and undetermined amount of personal items. The crooks then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene, but the victims refused medical attention.

On Nov. 22, the NYPD released photos of the suspects. The first suspect is described as a black man with a medium build who was last seen wearing dark colored clothing. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this home invasion robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.