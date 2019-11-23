Brooklyn man sentenced for 2018 Richmond Hill club shooting: DA

A reputed Brooklyn gang member was sentenced to a decade in prison after a jury convicted him in a South Richmond Hill shooting last March.

Travis Clive Laroc, 33, from East Flatbush, was convicted at trial on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught on surveillance video with a gun after several people were shot leaving a club, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

According to trial testimony, in the early morning hours of March 12, 2018, LaRoc was seen on video holding a firearm moments after people walked out of Zen Lounge near the corner of 116th Street and 101st Avenue. Laroc can be seen pulling back the slide on a black pistol and clear a jammed round of ammunition only moments before the same pistol was used to shoot three people.

Bullets struck a 29-year-old man in the leg; a 30-year-old man in the hip; and a 26-year-old man in the torso and arm. All three were treated at a local hospital and police apprehended Laroc a short time later.

The defendant, a reputed member of the Outlaws gang, was found guilty on Nov. 8 on multiple gun charges after a trial before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice John Latella, who sentenced Laroc to 10 years in prison on Nov. 21.

“The defendant, a reputed gang member, acted as if the streets of Queens County was the wild, wild west,” Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “This kind of havoc and recklessness is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in this county. The defendant has now been sentenced and will spend a lengthy term of incarceration.”

Laroc’s sentence was ordered to run consecutively to his Manhattan conviction on drug charges in which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.