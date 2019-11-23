Man attempts to steal infant from mother in Corona

Detectives are looking for the man who allegedly tried to steal a mother’s child on a Corona street earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the bizarre incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the area of 43rd Avenue and 111th Street in Corona.

According to police, the suspect approached a 29-year-old mom as she pushed a stroller carrying her 10-month-old child along the street. Cops said he then put his hand on the stroller and demanded that she give him her child.

When the woman refused and resisted his efforts, police noted, the suspect ran away from the scene. The incident was reported to the 110th Precinct.

On Nov. 23, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator taken inside a bar on Roosevelt Avenue shortly after the incident occurred.

Police described the attempted baby-napper as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.