Creep who groped a woman at Long Island City dance studio remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who grabbed a woman’s crotch in Long Island City back in October.

According to police, at around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, a 37-year-old woman was working at a dance studio located at 10-40 Jackson Ave. While she was inside, an unknown man approached her and engaged her with conversation.

During the conversation, the man started to make sexual remarks and grabbed the woman’s private parts. The victim then pushed the man away and out of the studio. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

On Nov. 24, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.