Jamaica man convicted in 2016 Fresh Meadows shooting

A Jamaica man has been convicted of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting at another man following a dispute as they walked near each other on Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows in October 2016, the Queens district attorney’s office announced Friday.

According to trial testimony, 35-year-old Sebastian Abrams, of Jamaica, was walking with his co-defendant on Union Turnpike a few blocks from Utopia Parkway around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2016, and crossed paths with a 38-year-old man who was walking nearby. The two got into an argument and Abrams pulled out a gun and started firing. The victim attempted to run away, but was struck in the abdomen, arm and foot, causing extensive injuries of multiple organs that required surgery.

“A petty dispute prompted this defendant to pull out a gun and start shooting — regardless of his surroundings and who might be hit or killed. The victim ran for his life and despite being struck by three bullets and survived the injuries,” Acting District Attorney Ryan said. “This was another senseless shooting with an illegal weapon. The defendant now faces the prospect of spending decades in prison for this needless criminal act.”

A jury deliberated for seven hours before finding the defendant guilty of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Deborah Stevens Modica, who presided at trial, set sentencing for Dec. 19, when the defendant faces up to 25 years in prison. The case is pending against Abrams’ co-defendant.