Queens men sentenced for attacking three corrections officers after leaving the courthouse holding cell

Two Queens men were sentenced for attacking the corrections officers who were taking the men back to Rikers Island after their court appearances, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Brandon Bledman, 24, of Queens Village, and Nicholas Morris, 23, of Jamaica, both pleaded guilty to assault on a peace or police officer in October. Morris was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Oct. 31, and Bledman was sentenced to 9 years in prison on Nov. 20. Both of their sentences will be followed by five years of post release supervision.

“The defendants in this case attacked and seriously injured 3 New York City Correction Officers, who were carrying out their duties when the two men assaulted them,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This kind of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Both men are going to prison as punishment for their actions.”

According to charges, on Jan. 25, Bledman and Morris were placed in a holding cell at the Queens Detention Center Annex following their court appearances. Both men were to be transported back to Rikers Island, where they were being held in lieu of bail on their cases.

Bledman and Morris stepped out the holding space without permission, and when they were ordered to go back inside, Bledman and Morris began to assault three corrections officers.

The three officers were treated by a nearby for their injuries. One of the officers received extensive medical treatment that included surgery.

Prior to this incident, Bledman pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree conspiracy and was ordered to prison for 4 years with 5 years’ post release supervision, to run concurrent with his Nov. 20 sentence. In Morris’ underlying case, he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree conspiracy. Morris was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 5 years’ post release supervision, also to run concurrent to the assault conviction sentence. The underlying cases for both defendants involved a plot to shoot at rival gang members.