Union carpenters and contractors kick off annual holiday season of giving with several Queens events

Union Carpenters and contractors kicked off their season of giving with three events in Queens including a Thanksgiving food drive with City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams.

The New York City and Vicinity District Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered warm Thanksgiving meals and turkey to communities in need and they will donate nearly $100,000 to the food drive this week and an upcoming toy drive throughout the holiday season.

“The holidays should be a happy time but unfortunately there are many families and individuals in Queens who cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal or have no one to share it with even if they could,” Adams said. “I am proud to collaborate with local organizations not just to provide a wonderful dinner but a sense of fellowship. Our unifying Thanksgiving feast is something that the community can look forward to every year.”

Union carpenters and contractors began their volunteer efforts in East Elmhurst with state Senator Jessica Ramos and other co-sponsoring organizations as they delivered turkeys to the elderly and families in need. Then they joined City Councilman Francisco Moya in Corona before joining Adams to distribute warm Thanksgiving meals for residents of homeless shelters and families in need in Jamaica.

“The District Council strives to uphold our value of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and our union is proud to have partnerships with elected officials like Councilwoman Adams that have enabled us to reach families and individuals who need our support during this holiday season,” Executive Secretary-Treasurer Joseph Geiger said. “It it our hope that our efforts made Thanksgiving special for families across Queens.”

Also in Jamaica, in memory of his father Mehdi Eshaghpour, who was a long time businessman on Sutphin Boulevard, businessman and property owner Robin Eshaghpour has partnered with the Sutphin Boulevard BID to bring free hot meals to go on Thanksgiving to anyone who may be in need. With dedicated neighborhood volunteers, the Sutphin Boulevard BID aims to feed well over 200 people and everyone is welcomed to stop by their offices on Thanksgiving Day at 90-53 Sutphin Blvd. from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

If you would like more information please contact the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District at (718) 291-2100 or email them at sutphinblvdbid@verizon.net.