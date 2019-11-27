Con Edison prepping crews for power outage response due to impending Thanksgiving rain and wind storm

As families and friends across Queens are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, Con Edison is prepping crews to respond to any electric service problems caused by rain and strong gusting winds that the forecast predicts will hit the region tonight and into Thanksgiving Day.

According to the National Weather Service, starting on Nov. 27 there is a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, which will drop to 30 percent in the evening. Wind gusts are expected to hit 13 to 22 miles per hour, and could reach as high as 32 miles per hour. The winds are expected to keep up through Thanksgiving Day, with gusts reaching as high as 40 miles per hour.

Power outages may occur as a result of the impending storm. Con Edison is reminding Queens residents to not go near any fallen power lines and treat them like they are live. If you see any fallen wires, report them to Con Edison immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you’re in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for help to arrive.

Residents can follow Con Edison on Twitter or on Facebook for general outage updates, safety tips and storm preparation information. Customers should report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with the Con Edison mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.