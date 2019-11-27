Far Rockaway elementary school students get lesson in energy conservation with interactive performance

The young students at the Peninsula Preparatory Academy in Far Rockaway are more “energy wise” following a live theater performance by the Energized Guyz, presented by PSEG Long Island and The National Theatre for Children (NTC).

The students enjoyed interacting with the performers learning about energy and how to save it.

PSEG Long Island brings shows to local schools throughout the year to help kids learn at a young age how and why it is so important to save energy. Peninsula’s students are among the 40,000 youngsters in the Rockaways and Long Island to see a performance of the Conservation Caper this fall.

From September through December, kindergarten through sixth-grade students at more than 100 schools will be entertained and educated by the production which is offered free of charge. The Conservation Caper focuses on four key takeaways and is meant to spark conversations in the classroom on energy efficiency. During the performance, students learn: What energy is; the uses of energy; how energy is wasted; and ways to conserve energy.

“We sponsor these energy conservation performances because students, their teachers, and administrators have told us it’s an effective way to open the conversation about reducing energy consumption in a fun and interactive way,” PSEG Long Island Director of Customer Experience and Utility Marketing Suzanne Brienza said. “Along with presenting the program, we offer families free energy efficiency kits and the opportunity for their kids to vie for hundreds of dollars in incentives for going greener.”

In addition to the live performances, the program included student playbooks, teacher guides, e-books and digital games and activities that align with the important concepts outlined in the live shows. For more information on The National Theatre for Children or to register for a performance at your school go here.