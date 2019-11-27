Queens assemblyman teams up to donate 325 turkeys to Flushing residents in time for Thanksgiving

State Assemblyman Ron Kim hosted his annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, which saw 325 turkeys donated to Flushing residents for Thanksgiving.

Though the event officially began at 1 p.m., many residents were lined up early for the 2019 Turkey Giveaway at the Garden of Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd.

“We remain dedicated to continuing the tradition of giving and compassion for others which runs deep in Flushing’s past, and hope the turkeys that were provided will brighten the dinner tables of many families this Thanksgiving,” said Ellen Kodadek, executive director of Flushing Town Hall.

The event was hosted in partnership with the New York East Chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA NY East Chapter), Flushing Town Hall, and Crystal Window and Door Systems, Ltd.

Kim expressed gratitude to the sponsors for joining his office in the true spirit of Thanksgiving to ensure that as many of their constituents as possible “had enough this holiday season for a full meal with their families.”

“Thanksgiving represents an ideal moment for us to spread awareness on this issue. I am proud of the work my office has done every year to host this Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, including the record number of turkeys we’ve secured this year, and glad that we could play a small part in bettering the lives of our constituents this November,” Kim said.

The primary sponsor of this year’s event was AREAA NY East, a nonprofit professional trade organization dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities. The organization worked with Kim’s office and local volunteers to obtain and transport the sizable load of turkeys to the venue.

“Events like this represent a part of our broader efforts to reach out and engage communities on important local issues such as housing, and we hope to continue to have a positive impact on the residents of Flushing,” said Baldwin Lee, president of AREAA NY East.

After Kim’s office first announced the details of this year’s Turkey Giveaway, it was inundated with calls and visits from people seeking to reserve a turkey in time for Thanksgiving. After two days, all of the turkeys they could initially supply were booked, but his office continued to receive numerous inquiries from families seeking a turkey.

Upon hearing of the shortage, Thomas Chen, CEO of Crystal Window and Door Systems, Ltd., a Flushing-based business, stepped in to sponsor numerous additional turkeys. Chen worked with Kim’s office and his senior advisor, former Assemblywoman Ellen Young, to raise the total number to a record-breaking 325 turkeys sponsored.

“Crystal Windows is glad to be a part of this event and has often joined in community affairs. Its Chairman, Thomas Chen, wishes everyone a very warm and happy Thanksgiving surrounded with love, family, and a delicious turkey,” a spokesman said.

State Sen. Toby Stavisky thanked AREAA NY East and Crystal Window for donating the turkeys to help families, and recognized Kim for organizing the event each year in the community.

“Countless residents in Flushing are food insecure and hopefully this event will enable families to have a happier holiday,” Stavisky said.