Senior pedestrian struck in fatal Murray Hill collision: NYPD

Cops are investigating a motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death an 80-year-old pedestrian in Murray Hill last week.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Murray Street at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 22. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered 80-year-old Soon Ok Han, of Levittown, lying on the road with trauma to her body. EMS transported Han to New York-Presbyterian Hospital of Queens, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 61-year-old man was driving a 2015 Honda Civic and traveling westbound on 41st Avenue before coming to a stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Murray Street. When the motorist drove through the intersection, he struck Han, who was crossing 41st Avenue south to north in the vicinity of the marked west crosswalk, according to authorities.

Upon impact, Han was knocked to the road before being stuck again by the vehicle. The vehicle operator remained at the scene and was not injured.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.