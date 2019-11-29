Shop Small Astoria returns with annual weekend retail crawl for Small Business Saturday

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Shop Small Astoria will return with its fifth annual retail crawl from Saturday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 1.

The weekend-long event will feature 20 independent retailers in Astoria, with two new stores and one new market added to those returning from last year.

Nicole Panettieri, owner of one of the participating stores (The Brass Owl, located at 36-19 Ditmars Blvd.), serves as the organizer for Shop Small Astoria, the collective Astoria retailers group.

“I began Shop Small Astoria in 2015 to unite the local boutiques in the neighborhood and promote the amazing shopping opportunities we have here,” Panettieri said.

Shop Small Astoria’s crawl has proven beneficial for the small business owners who take part in the event, and they invite more people to join them this year for a chance to win more deals, giveaways and promotions. They partnered with Lyft in order to offer two rides at a 20 percent discount in Astoria for the weekend with the use of their code, SSASTORIA.

Customers will be given passports and have them signed at any of the participating stores, if they shop at six or more stores, they will be entered to win a gift card from all participating stores, which is valued at about $450.

If customers shop at 10 or more stores, they will get a Caryn Cast designed tote. The completed passport must be dropped off at The Brass Owl, Chateau Le Woof, Good Games NYC, Lavender Label or Lockwood by Dec. 2 in order to win.

The following are all the local stores that are participating in the Shop Small crawl: