Upcoming Queens markets are ready to solve all holiday shopping woes

Thanksgiving brings families together to enjoy food and conversation with absolutely no gift-giving pressure. However, the holiday season begins the following day, and shoppers have to deal with crowds and cold weather while searching for the proper presents for increasingly hard-to-please relatives.

Luckily, Queens is prepared. The world’s most diverse borough will host a similarly diverse array of post-Thanksgiving bazaars where savvy shoppers can purchase high-quality, unique items made by local artisans.

The first one is Steinway Market, which the Central Astoria LDC will operate on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A few dozen vendors are ready to peddle their products in Municipal Parking Lot 2, which is in the vicinity of Steinway Street and Broadway. Confirmed vendors include AG Jewel Concepts, Candles for a Cause, 7-Chakras Energy, which specializes in bracelets, crystals, necklaces, and soaps, and RehnWorks, a potter who makes ceramic goods.

In addition, there will be live entertainment, including holiday carol singing, and children’s activities. Santa Claus will make an appearance on Saturday only. (Don’t expect any reindeer, though.)

Meanwhile not far away on the other side of the elevated N and W line at 29-19 24th Ave., the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden will host Astoria Market on three consecutive Sundays ─ Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 ─ from noon to 6 p.m.

Again, several dozen local artisans will sell everything from chocolate to handbags to scarves, and Santa Claus is expected. The participant list will vary each week, but five vendors have confirmed that they’ll be there on all three Sundays: Framiati (balms, oils, soaps), Hellgate Farm (Queens-grown produce), Jewels of Buddha, Julia Hut Shop (pins, stickers, zippered pouches), and Strung Out Jewelry.

Bohemian Hall, which was built in the early 1900s to promote Czech and Slovak culture, will add to the atmosphere by offering its “Grandmas Kitchen” menu, which features time-honored Eastern European soups, entrees, and of course, apple strudel from a special recipe. (In a clear sign of the times, patrons will be able to buy egg nog, hot apple cider and roasted chestnuts, too.)

Further east, the Jackson Heights Beautification Group’s Holiday Craft Market is set for Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To coincide with the very popular weekly Jackson Heights farmers market, this pop up will take place in the I.S. 145 parking lot near the intersection of 79th Street and 34th Avenue. Tropisec’s Blanca Lilia Narvaez, a Colombian immigrant who makes edible flower arrangements and other items from dried organic fruit, is among the confirmed vendors.

Much further east, the Queens County Farm Museum will launch its Holiday Market on Dec. 1. Holiday trees, wreaths, and poinsettias are big draws, but crafted items and food will also be for sale. It’ll run every day until Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then it’ll be open on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum’s entrance is at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Glen Oaks.

Then, there’s the biggest one. The Warming Up Winter Holiday Market returns to Queens Museum on Dec. 15 for the third year in a row. Open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., this exposition is organized via a partnership with the host, the Queens Night Market and The August Tree, the museum’s gift shop. It will include 3D-printed jewelry, Mexican beadwork, Southeast Asian fabrics, robot lamps, and extravagant cookies. Confirmed vendors include Callio Fragrance, DiLena’s Dolcini, Ojala Threads and Reverie Wicks.

In front of the museum, food merchants will sell jerk chicken, tacos, pozole and mochi waffles. Inside, DJ Marla Jo and Bobby Guitar will provide tunes.