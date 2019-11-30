Cops cuff New Jersey man for shooting another man outside of the Astoria Houses

Cops arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly shooting a man at the Astoria Houses on Monday night.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 regarding a man shot at Astoria Boulevard and 8th Street. Upon their arrival, cops found a 19-year-old man that had been shot once in the hip.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident, police took 33-year-old Tyriek Jackson, of East Orange, N.J., into custody, A firearm was also recovered from the scene, along with cash, bullets and drugs.

Jackson was ultimately arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the shooting was.

The investigation is ongoing.