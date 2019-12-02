Hear a performance of ‘Carmina Burana’ at the 79th annual winter concert at Queens College in Flushing

Join the Queens College Choral Society at its 79th annual winter concert, which will feature the celebrated “Carmina Burana” cantata.

Written by German composer Carl Orff and based on a series of Medieval texts, the “Carmina Burana” is one of the most popular choral works of all time which celebrates the joys, sorrows and passions of life. The one-night performance is on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. in the Flushing school’s Colden Auditorium.

The winter concert will feature the chamber version of the cantata, with two pianos and percussion. Performers include pianists Max Midroit and Sarang Kim, percussion students from the Aaron Copland School of Music, professional soloists Stefanie Izzo, soprano Sungwon Kin and baritone Sidney Outlaw.

James John, professor of conducting at the Aaron Copland School of Music and the QCCS music director, will conduct the show.

Many will recognize the cantata’s opening chorus “O Fortuna” as the background soundtrack for countless movies, television shows and commercials. It’s been featured in such films as “The Messenger”, “The Doors”, “The Hunt for Red October”, “Glory” and “Excalibur.”

The Queens College Choral Society was founded in 1941, just four years after the school’s opening with a premiere performance 12 days following the attacks on Pearl Harbor. It functions as a “singing organization of and for the public and the students and staff of Queens College.”

Members range from singers from the high school outreach program to performers who have been with the group for more than 40 years. Members also include undergraduate and graduate music majors at Queens College’s Aaron Copland School of Music.

QCCS offers two concerts per year in December and May devoted to great choral masterpieces with orchestral accompaniment. Previous performances include Verdi’s “Requiem”, Handel’s “Messiah” and Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis.” The choral society has also performed world premieres including pieces composed by faculty from the Queens College Music Department.

Tickets for the Queens College Winter Concert at $20 and can be purchased through the Kupferberg Center for the Arts box office at 718-793-8080 or online at kupferbergcenter.org. Discounts for high school students and teachers are available at qcchoralsociety.org.