Off-duty NYPD employee arrested for assaulting her daughter at their Queens home

An off-duty NYPD crossing guard was arrested on Saturday evening after getting into a fight with her daughter over her living situation in Queens.

Belkis Reyes, 46, was arrested at her Queens home on Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m. and was charged with assault.

According to police, prior to her arrest Reyes had gotten into an argument with her 23-year-old daughter over their current living situation. The dispute escalated, resulting in Reyes punching her daughter in the top of the head, scratching her cheek and biting her finger.

Reyes’ daughter suffered minor injuries as a result.