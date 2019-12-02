St. Francis Prep rings in holiday season with tree lighting and performance of ‘Shrek the Musical’

‘Tis the season to be festive and St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows has a holiday lineup of special events that will be guaranteed fun for the family.

On Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m., Prep’s Alvernian Drama Society, under the direction of Donna Mejia, will present “Shrek the Musical,” with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, and music by Jeanine Tesori.

Prior to the show, Prep will host its annual tree lighting event — organized by David Ganci, Prep’s longtime director of student activities — in the school’s library at 6 p.m. Christmas carols will be performed by Prep’s Chamber Choir under the direction of David Kobayashi, Esq., and there will be goodies, too. There will also be an opportunity to donate a toy for “Toys for Tots.”

There will also be another show of “Shrek the Musical” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Full price general admission tickets are $12. Students and seniors pay $6. Tickets are available in the art office at anytime or at the door before the show.

The day will be a celebration of the four Golden Links of a Franciscan education. Academic, in that students will be attending classes that day; physical, in that there will be a pep rally and basketball game after school; spiritual, in that the tree will be blessed; and social, in supporting the play.

St. Francis Prep is located at 6100 Francis Lewis Blvd. For more information, contact: Jeanne Buccino, art chairperson, at jbuccino@sfponline.org, or David Ganci, director of student activities: at 718-423-8810, ext. 224, or at dganci@sfponline.org.