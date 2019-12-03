Cops cuff Far Rockaway man after he was found to be in possession of AK-47 and drugs

A Far Rockaway man was arrested over the weekend after police found that he was in possession of an assault rifle.

Following a search warrant, officers from the 101st Precinct arrested 30-year-old Joshua Gonzalez. The search uncovered that Gonzalez was in possession of an AK-47 as well as a large quantity of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The NYPD News Twitter account posted a photo of the gun at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2, praising the work of the groups involved with the bust.