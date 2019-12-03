Cops cuff Far Rockaway man after he was found to be in possession of AK-47 and drugs

Photo via Twitter/@NYPDNews

A Far Rockaway man was arrested over the weekend after police found that he was in possession of an assault rifle.

Following a search warrant, officers from the 101st Precinct arrested 30-year-old Joshua Gonzalez. The search uncovered that Gonzalez was in possession of an AK-47 as well as a large quantity of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The NYPD News Twitter account posted a photo of the gun at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2, praising the work of the groups involved with the bust.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Police around Queens to host National Night Out Against Crime events in their communities
Police around Queens to host National Night Out Against Crime events in their communities
7-year-old boy dies of injuries after he was hit by a van while crossing the street in Far Rockaway
7-year-old boy dies of injuries after he was hit by a van while crossing the street in Far Rockaway


Skip to toolbar