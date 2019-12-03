Cops cuff Far Rockaway man after he was found to be in possession of AK-47 and drugs

A Far Rockaway man was arrested over the weekend after police found that he was in possession of an assault rifle.
Following a search warrant, officers from the 101st Precinct arrested 30-year-old Joshua Gonzalez. The search uncovered that Gonzalez was in possession of an AK-47 as well as a large quantity of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
The NYPD News Twitter account posted a photo of the gun at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2, praising the work of the groups involved with the bust.
While most people were starting their holiday shopping, officers from the @NYPD101Pct in Queens were getting this AK47 off our city streets. A group effort from their Anti-Crime, Field Intelligence, & patrol officers led to a search warrant, an arrest, & the recovery of this gun. pic.twitter.com/MMtwIDcTGi
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2019