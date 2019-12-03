Elmhurst Councilman organizes first-ever Chess Challenge Tournament at P.S. 329Q

Councilman Francisco Moya will host the first-ever Chess Challenge tournament for about 200 kindergarten through eighth-grade students at East Elmhurst Community School.

Tournament play will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at P.S. 329Q, 26-25 97th St., East Elmhurst.

Moya’s co-host is Chess in the Schools, a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging intellectual and social development among low-income young people through chess education. The organization has has taught chess to more than 500,000 students in low-income New York City public schools since 1986.

The event was made possible by funding that Moya allocated to Chess in the Schools for the fiscal year 2020. The tournament will feature sections for both ranked and unranked players.

The tournament will involve a 3:15 p.m. award ceremony. Chess in the Schools President Debbie Eastburn and Moya will present awards and citations from the New York City Council.