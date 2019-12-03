Man breaks into Fresh Meadows pharmacy basement but gives up when he can’t get to main floor: NYPD

Cops are looking for a burglar who broke into a Fresh Meadows pharmacy last month and gave up on his crime when he couldn’t get to the main floor.

Authorities say that at 2:28 a.m. on Nov. 3, an unknown man broke into Genesis Pharmacy, located at 65-58 Fresh Meadow Ln., by forcing open the basement door. Once inside, the suspect tried to gain entry to the main level of the pharmacy.

The burglar was ultimately unsuccessful and fled the scene empty-handed.

On Dec. 2, the NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect, who is described as a man with a beard. He was last seen wearing knit cap, a jacket, pants and slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.