Man wanted for stabbing someone in broad daylight on a Jamaica street

Cops are looking for a man who stabbed another man in during an argument on a Jamaica street.

Authorities say that at 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 25, the 44-year-old male victim was involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man outside of a home on 161st Street near 89th Avenue. The dispute turned physical and the suspect pulled out a sharp instrument and stabbed the victim in the face and torso.

The suspect then fled the scene southbound on 161st Street. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was treated non-life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 2, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from street surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.