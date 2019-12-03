These Queens neighborhoods saw drop in home sale prices in November

A new report found that five Queens areas saw significant price drops throughout November.

RealtyHop.com recently released their interactive map that tracks price drops in New York City neighborhoods throughout the month of November. According to their findings, the Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel area had the highest median percentage price drop, with a 9.7 percent drop based on one sale dropping $75,000 below the median selling point.

Coming in at number two was East Elmhurst, which had a 8.91 percent median price drop with six sales dropping down $109,444. At number three, South Jamaica had a 7.55 percent decrease with the price drops decreasing by $43,000 in total.

The fourth neighborhood with the highest median percentage drop was Corona with a 5.46 percent median price decrease, with price drops averaging at a $27,000 decrease. At number five, the Far Rockaway-Bayswater area had a 5 percent median price decrease, however the price drops averaged at a $20,000 decrease.

To read the full report, visit realtyhop.com. Check out the map below to see the average price drops in neighborhoods throughout Queens: