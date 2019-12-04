Make wreaths, holiday cards, ornaments and pomanders at upcoming Queens workshops

It’s the holiday season, and busy Queens residents are planning parties, welcoming guests for overnight stays and cooking special meals.

In other words, it’s home-decoration time.

There’s no reason to stress out, though, as the borough is overflowing with workshops where artistic types can create special, unique items to deck the halls, brighten a room and impress mothers-in-law.

Head to King Manor Museum for Make Your Own Scented Pomander on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.

Taken from the French term “pomme d’ambre,” which means “apple of amber,” pomanders are oranges with cloves, cinnamon, powdered orris root, and other spices in the peel (below photo). In times of yore, people wore them on neck chains or adorned their houses with them as their scents would fill the air with lovely aromas. (Some thought pomanders warded off illnesses and brought good luck.)

Oranges were seasonal and considered delicacies during the 18th and 19th centuries, when King Manor was an operating farm in Jamaica. When residents got them, they would eat some and use cherished others for pomanders.

Partakers will take their pomanders home after this free event, which is part of the historic house’s ongoing Hands on History series.

Meanwhile near the Nassau County border in Glen Oaks, the Queens County Farm Museum will present Wreathmaking Workshops on Dec. 7 and 8.

Participants are asked to bring their own garden shears, but the organizers will provide all the other materials, such as greenery, floral wire and glue. They’ll also serve cider and cookies and provide seasonal music to create a festive atmosphere.

The workshops cost $25 each, and they’re organized in two-hour sessions, which start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. They’ll repeat the following weekend, Dec. 14 and 15, at the same times.

There’s a similar event at the Queens Botanical Garden on Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. Attendees will tour the Flushing venue’s Pinetum and learn about conifers. Then, they’ll create wreaths with fresh-cut pine, fir and other evergreens. The cost is $30 and registration is required. Plus, the event repeats on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

Also at Queens Botanical Garden on Dec. 7, but at 11 a.m., artist Chemin Hsiao will lead a printmaking workshop. He’ll teach the basics of block printing before those present create linoleum cuts to make designed holiday cards. Again, the cost is $30 and registration is required.

The plot thickens during the Holiday Tinker Festival at the Lewis Latimer House Museum on Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Dabblers will make light-up ornaments and jingle-bots, which are mini vibrating robots made out of toothbrush bristles and jingle bells. They’ll also create pop-up architecture holiday cards with help from AIA Queens representatives. Plus, those who stay until 5 p.m. will be able to drink hot cocoa at the Flushing venue’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Both events are free, but RSVP is required.

Another historic house in Flushing, the Voelker Orth Museum, will instruct on a different way to make greeting cards on Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Show up to learn print-making and stamping techniques for creating cards and gift tags. The $5 admission price includes hot chocolate.

Editor’s note: It’s not related to creating ornaments, but Queens Botanical Garden will also present Syrups & Salves, which informs on how to make herbal remedies to support wellness, create immunity, and solve the winter blues, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. (Again, it’s $30 with required registration.)

Images: Queens Botanical Garden (top); NYC Parks (bottom)