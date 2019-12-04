The Secret Theatre presents a thought-provoking version of Doctor Faustus in LIC

It’s a deep look at morality, human nature, and religion.

The Secret Theatre will present “The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus” a total of 10 times between Thursday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Created sometime between 1589 and 1591 by English playwright Christopher Marlowe, this classic follows Doctor Faustus, who makes a pact with the devil that gives him magical powers in exchange for eternal damnation. It’s considered an Elizabethan tragedy, but it’s based on German tales about a man named “Faust” that have inspired everything from paintings to symphonies to ballets.

Tickets cost $22 in advance, but $25 at the door.

Two versions of the play exist – a longer one and an abbreviated one – and scholars dispute which one is the original, but here’s the basic plot. Doctor Faustus is a well-respected scientist and scholar who has mastered every discipline he has ever studied. In his worldly arrogance, he grows frustrated by the limits of traditional science. Logic is only good for arguing, he claims, and law is an ignoble form of war. He disdains theology because humans are so sinful, and he questions medicine’s value because it can’t create immorality or raise people from the dead.

Doctor Faustus arranges a meeting with a magician and a practitioner of the occult who suggest that he could increase his power by working with them. Later, a devil named “Mephistophilis” pays him a visit. Through Mephistophilis, Doctor Faustus makes a pact with Lucifer, the chief devil. For the next 24 years, he can use black magic on humans, but when the time’s up, he has to submit his soul to the dark side.

As the plot progresses, Doctor Faustus becomes famous and feared in the human world. However, he only uses his powers to show off or carry out practical jokes. He eventually realizes the horrors of this deal and warns others about damnation. In the final act, Mephistophilis drags Doctor Faustus off the stage to Hell despite his pleas for leniency.

As it was written during the height of the Protestant Reformation, “The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus” was extremely controversial when it premiered. Many Europeans were breaking away from Catholicism and there was tremendous debate on Papal authority, faith, repentance and divinity.

There’s one matinee on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. The other nine presentations ─ Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 11-15 ─ begin at 7:30 p.m.

Conner Keef, who studied theater at Western Kentucky University, plays Doctor Faustus. Preston Fox, who attended the Pace University School of Performing Arts, is Mephistophilis. Roger Lipson, an actor and musician who plays 10 instruments, takes on the role of Lucifer. The rest of the cast consists of Samantina Zenon (Beezlebub), Stephen Michael Martin (Benvolio), Juan Pablo Mendive (Cornelius), Joseph Signa (Dick), Daniel Souza (Frederick), Sophie Zmorrod Laruelle (Martino), Molly Lang (Old Woman), JB Alexander (Pope), Sara Giacomini (Robin), Carol Rotella (Scholar), Benjamin Beruh (Valdes) and Jinho Woo (Wagner).

Located in the shadows of the 7 train at 44-02 23rd St. in Long Island City, the Secret Theatre has a three-quarter-round performance space that seats about 100 people at a time. The venue’s intimacy will add to the play’s intensity. Plus, the owner, Richard Mazda, is the play’s executive producer.

Images: The Secret Theatre