Spectrum opens a new location in Glendale’s The Shops at Atlas Park

A new Spectrum location opened its doors in Glendale on Thursday, in order to give the neighborhood’s residents a more convenient place to visit the business.

The new storefront is located at 80-28 Cooper Ave., Suite 6-112 in The Shops at Atlas Park. The Spectrum store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Spectrum is offering customers the chance to learn more about their services, including Spectrum video, internet, voice services, and their latest addition, Spectrum Mobile. Customers can also complete transactions such as account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” Pattie Eliason, group vice president at Spectrum Stores, said. “Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology — including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options — help them become familiar with using it and put together just the right package of Spectrum services for their home and family.”

This is just one of the many Spectrum locations in Queens, including their recently opened Forest Hills store.

For more information, visit spectrum.com.