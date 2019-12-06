Glen Oaks woman dies of injuries after being hit by car while crossing a neighborhood street: NYPD

A Glen Oaks woman died of her injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing the street two blocks away from her home.

Authorities say that at 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 260th Street and 80th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 74-year-old Meena Bagga lying in the roadway with head trauma.

An investigation found that at this time, an 86-year-old man was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer northbound on 260th Street and made a left turn onto 80th Avenue. That’s when the driver struck Bagga, who was crossing the street, causing her to be thrown to the pavement upon impact.

EMS rushed Bagga to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries on Dec. 1.

The vehicle operator remained at the scene following the crash. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.