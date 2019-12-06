Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

Friday, Dec. 6

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Help Bohemian Beer Hall and Garden light their Christmas tree, and even buy your own from Greg’s Trees. Snag a photo with Santa while you’re there.

4 to 8 p.m. at Bohemian Hall [2919 24th Ave., Astoria, www.Bohemianhall.com]. Free.

Hello Panda Festival

The city’s inaugural Hello Panda Festival touches down in the “World’s Borough” this weekend, when more than 120 massively illuminated and handcrafted lanterns will be on display, and guests will get to enjoy great food provided by 30 magnificent vendors.

Hello Panda is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan. 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28 minus tax and service fees. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Living Light, Cosmal (LP Release Party) Silva, Ilas

Celebrate Cosmal’s LP release with this event. Living Light will be a special guest headliner.

11:30 p.m. at Trans Pecos [915 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood, www.thetranspecos.com]. $15-20.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Brendan Fernandes: Contract and Release

Experience Brendan Fernandes’s art come to life as dancers interact with six of his “training devices” which were modeled on Isamu Noguchi’s Rocking Chair.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum [9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, www.Noguchi.org]. Free with admission.

This 70s Nutcracker

The Long Island City School of Ballet will present a 1970s version of The Nutcracker. In this version, a young man is sent to the Land of Television by his relative “Chick” and discovers ballet.

1:30 p.m. at Queens Theatre [14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, www.Queenstheatre.org]. $25.

RUB-GaraParty

Participate in the commentary that is the GaraParty, as you escape the negative parts of reality like poverty, discrimination, and loneliness.

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Flux Factory [39-31 29th St., Long Island City, www.fluxfactory.org]. $5 suggested donation.

Holiday Card Printmaking

Create holiday cards for your loved ones with this printmaking workshop, led by artist Chemin Hsiao. You will learn how to block print and create a linoleum cut to print your design on paper.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [43-50 Main St., Flushing, www.Queensbotanical.org]. $30 non-member/$25 member.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Christmas in the Garden

Start decking the halls with holiday crafts, a tree lighting, photos with Santa (a fee is required), and live musical performances.

12 to 5 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [43-50 Main St., Flushing. www.Queensbotanical.org]. $30 non-member/$25 member.

Control Room Screening

Come see a free (with admission) showing of “Control Room”, directed by Jehane Noujaim.

3 p.m. at MoMa PS1 [22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, www.Moma.org]. Free with admission.

St. Nicholas Day

Celebrate Christmas in traditional Dutch fashion, with holiday crafts, a Sinterklaas exhibit, treats and mulled cider, and music. There will also be 18th/19th century games played.

12 to 5 p.m. at Vander Ende Onderdonk House [1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood, www.Onderdonkhouse.org]. $5; free for children, members, and active service members.