Here’s a rundown of all of Queens’ Christmas tree lightings

The holidays are upon us. With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, neighborhoods around the borough are inviting the community to get in the holiday spirit with tree lighting ceremonies, many of which are happening this weekend.

Since many of these events end up scrawled on PDF hidden in civic group Facebook pages and community board handouts, QNS attempted to put together something of a comprehensive list of when and where these ritual tree lightings are happening.

In addition to the Christmas events, we’ve included the Kwanza and Hanukkah events that the Borough President is planning to host closer to the end of the month.

Corona Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 p.m. Dec. 6 at 104th Street and 46th Avenue

East Elmhurst Christmas Tree Lighting

6 p.m. Dec. 6 at LaGuardia Airport and Ditmars Boulevard Circle at the intersection of Ditmars Blvd and 23rd Avenue

Middle Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Community United Methodist Church, 75-27 Metropolitan Ave.

Ozone Park Residents Block Association’s Christmas tree lighting

At 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Living World Christian Fellowship, 132-05 Crossbay Blvd.

Astoria Tree Lighting

4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Great Lawn in Astoria Park, 19th St. and 23rd Ave.

Glendale Kiwanis Club Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa arriving at 5:45 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Plaza on Myrtle and Cooper Avenues

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony sponsored by Borough President Melinda Katz

4:15 p.m. Dec. 23 at Queens Borough Hall front lawn, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew gardens

Kwanza Celebration sponsored by Borough President Melinda Katz

6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew gardens