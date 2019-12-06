Plaxall joins other developers in outreach program for future of LIC waterfront in absence of Amazon HQ2 campus

Plaxall has decided to join a coalition of other developers in a public outreach effort over the future of the Long Island City waterfront, specifically the land that was going to be used to build Amazon’s HQ2 campus before the e-commerce giant scuttled its plans last February.

Plaxall, the longtime family-owned manufacturer, had partnered with TF Cornerstone to develop the site surrounding Anable Basin for Amazon, but hesitated to join the Your LIC community group formed by developers TF Cornerstone, Simon Baron Development, and L&L MAG which collectively control 28-acres along the waterfront, opting instead to meet with community groups.

During the summer, the City Council met with the developers and urged them to create a unified planning approach to better meet the needs of the community and work with residents and business owners in an open and collaborative process to create a framework for the waterfront.

More than 120 residents showed up for the group’s first community workshop last month where former LaGuardia Community College president Gail O. Mellow moderated a discussion alongside Urban Upbound co-founder Bishop Mitchell Taylor. The public meeting at the Jacob Riis Settlement in the Queensbridge Houses focused on economic empowerment and career development and how new development would best serve the community.

“We have been paying close attention to the Your LIC process and want to support this community engagement and participation,” Plaxall Managing Director Paula Kirby said. “Having been a part of Long Island City for more than 70 years, we are dedicated to the future of the waterfront and look forward to working with our neighbors to create a plan that works for the entire community.”

Mellow and Taylor will facilitate a second Your LIC community meeting at the Hunters Point Middle School located at 1-50 51st Ave. on Dec. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. During the workshop, subject matter experts from SHoP Architects, SCAPE Landscape Architecture, and Sherwood Design Engineers will deliver presentations on long-term urban resilience and equitable park access.

The workshop will focus on community resources, including schools, recreation, and culture as well as comprehensive neighborhood planning including infrastructure, housing and mobility. Visit yourlic.nyc for more information on the workshop and join the online engagements.