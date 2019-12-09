104th Precinct Community Council to host holiday party at O’Neill’s in Maspeth

The 104th Precinct Community Council will deviate from its normal Tuesday night meeting to hold a public meeting and holiday party at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at O’Neill’s restaurant in Maspeth. 

The party will include free food, raffle prizes and music. O’Neill’s is located at 64-21 53rd Dr.

The community Council meets once a month the public is welcome. The meeting will go over community reports and crime stats. It will also honor the Officers of the Month.

For more information, contact Detective Bell at 718-386-2431 or email the Council at Council@104PCC.org.

