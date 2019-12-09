Deaths of squatters found in burning abandoned home in St. Albans ruled a triple homicide: NYPD

The deaths of three squatters who died in a burning St. Albans home one week before Thanksgiving have been officially ruled a triple homicide, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that at 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 21, police and the FDNY responded to a 911 call regarding a house fire at a home in the vicinity of 110th Road and Farmers Boulevard. After the FDNY got the fire under control at 1:35 a.m., three men were found inside the home, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS declared the victims dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending proper family notifications.

On Dec. 7, the NYPD announced that the deaths of the men were officially ruled a triple homicide. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.