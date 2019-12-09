Long Island City man indicted for 2018 murder at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria: DA

A Long Island City man faces murder charges for his alleged role in killing a man at the Ravenswood Houses in 2018, prosecutors announced Monday.

Shahid Burton, 19, was arraigned on Dec. 6 on charged of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail and ordered to return to court on Feb. 26, 2020.

“The defendant, who is alleged to have shot a man numerous times in August of 2018, was apprehended only after being caught for fare evasion at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway station,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “He is accused of killing a man as he walked through the Ravenswood Houses in August. The defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration.”

According to charges, Burton was one of two men who were sought by police in the death of 29-year-old Jelan Moreira. At 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2018, Burton allegedly followed Moreira as he walked through a courtyard within the Ravenswood Houses. Video surveillance allegedly shows Burton and another unapprehended individual approach Moreira from behind. Moreira was then allegedly shot multiple times in the torso and chest by Burton.

Moriera ultimately died of his injuries.

Charges say that at 12:50 a.m. on March 28, 2019, a transit police officer spotted Burton allegedly doubling up with another individual to go through the turnstile without paying the fare. Burton was stopped by the office, who then found that the teen was wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in the summer of 2018.

If convicted, Burton faces up to 25 years to life in prison.