Man hits woman with umbrella at a Far Rockaway subway station before fleeing on a leaving train: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who hit a woman with an umbrella in a Far Rockaway subway station last month.

According to authorities, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a woman was inside the Far Rockaway—Mott Avenue subway station when an unknown man approached her from behind and hit her over the head with an umbrella. The suspect then fled to a departing northbound A train and left the station.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for head and neck pain.

On Dec. 8, the NYPD released video of the suspect attacking the victim at the station:

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male between the ages of 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. He had on a black backpack, and carried a black umbrella.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.