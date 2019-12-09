This week on the QNS podcast: A recap of the Queens borough president forum, Sunnyside Yards rally against the EDC and more

Welcome back to the QNS Podcast, a weekly look at the week’s biggest Queens news. Hosted by Jacob Kaye and reporter Angélica Acevedo, each show will take a look at the week’s most important stories from across the borough spanning a variety of topics.

This week, we take you inside the Queens Borough President’s forum on Nov. 23 where candidates talked about their positions and how they’d approach the office differently from District Attorney-elect Melinda Katz.

We also recap the Sunnyside Yards rally that took place before Thanksgiving and called for a moratorium of all the developments taking place in the borough, and said that the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) plans would be “another Hudson Yards.”

Reporter Max Parrott then gives us some insight on Senator Jessica Ramos’ town hall last week, in which she talked about many issues including bail reform and the Air Train coming to LGA.

The QNS Podcast will be back on Dec. 23.

