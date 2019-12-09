Warming Up Winter Holiday Market returns to Queens Museum Dec. 15

With just two weeks left until Christmas, shop for gifts at the Annual Warming Up Winter Holiday Market at Queens Museum beginning Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Queens Museum is partnering with the Queens Night Market and The August Tree for another edition of its holiday crafts and food market at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The holiday market will showcase nearly 60 local artists and artisans selling handmade and designed gifts including crafts, art and clothing as well as good and holiday treats indoors and outdoors.

“This is our third Holiday Market in partnership with the Queens Museum, and we couldn’t be happier. There will be tons of local products that will make perfect holiday gifts,” said John Wang, founder of the Queens Night Market.

The Holiday Market is the perfect chance to pick up holiday gifts while also supporting local artists and vendors. Visitors can find anything from paintings, 3D-printed jewelry, Mexican beadwork, Southeast Asian fabrics, crochet toys, custom greeting cards, small-batch body products, ceramics, robot lamps, local perfumes and photography to panettone, extravagant cookies and delicious brownies.

In front of the museum, the event will also feature jerk chicken from Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken, birria tacos and pozole from El Trompo and mochi waffles from Moffle Bar. DJ Marla Jo will provide tunes all afternoon, and Bobby Guitar, who happens to have an extensive World’s Fair memorabilia collection, will play live music as well.

New this year will be the debut of The August Tree at the Queens Museum Gift Shop, curated to celebrate the art, history and diversity of Queens with products that support the Queens urban lifestyle and include Queens Museum merchandise.

For more information visit: www.queensmuseum.org or Facebook.com/events