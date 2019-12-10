Creep follows woman into Middle Village apartment building and gropes her while riding in the elevator: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who followed a woman into a Middle Village apartment building and groped her in the elevator.

According to police, at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 26-year-old woman was walking into her apartment building, located in the vicinity of 84th Street and Dry Harbor Road, when an unknown man followed her into the elevator. The man proceeded to touch the woman’s buttocks and upper thighs.

The creep then told the victim that he had a gun and knife and demanded that she pull down her pants. When the victim refused, the elevator doors opened and the suspect fled on foot to parts unknown after he saw another resident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On Dec. 9, the NYPD released video of the suspect leaving the apartment building:

The suspect is described by police as a 23-year-old white man with a slim build, a light beard and standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black jacket, black winter hat, blue scarf around his mouth, white sneakers and black gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.