Crook steals tools, cash and valuables in series of burglaries in Fresh Meadows and Kew Gardens Hills: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Fresh Meadows and Kew Gardens Hills spanning nearly two months.

The pattern began on Oct. 3, sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. During this time, the suspect broke into a home in vicinity of 160th Street and 73rd Avenue by unknown means. Once inside, the suspect took a watch, currency, a wallet, and passports. The thief fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Two days later, the suspect was attempting to gain entry into a residence in the vicinity of 164th Street and 77th Avenue at around 7 p.m. when a person in a neighboring house shouted at him. The suspect then fled the scene without taking any property. The homeowner discovered that a motion sensor light had been unscrewed from the exterior of the house upon returning home.

Next, on Oct. 11, the crook broke into a home in the vicinity of 160th Street and 77th Road by forcibly entering through a rear door sometime between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The suspect then took jewelry, clothing, and perfume before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck again sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. The suspect broke into a garage at a home in the vicinity of 162nd Street and 77th Road by damaging the garage door mechanism. The crook proceeded to steal power tools before fleeing the scene.

Between 10:40 and 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 4, the suspect tried to forcibly enter another home in the vicinity of 160th Street and 77th Road by cutting through the screen of a basement window. The suspect was ultimately unsuccessful and fled the scene without taking any property.

Continuing, between 8:20 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 27, the thief broke into a home in the vicinity of 150th Street and 78th Road by breaking a rear basement door. The suspect took jewelry and currency from the home before fleeing the scene.

Finally, at 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 27, the suspect was banging on a rear window of a home in the vicinity of 160th Street and 77th Road, but fled the scene after a resident turned on the light. No property was taken during this incident.

On Dec. 10, the NYPD released video taken from the Nov. 4 incident:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.