Douglaston community group to hold its third annual winter festival this weekend

A Douglaston organization is once again bringing back a winter favorite to the community.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Douglaston Local Development Corporation (LDC) invites the community to celebrate the Third Annual Douglaston Village Winter Festival. Attendees will be treated to an afternoon of seasonal activities including ice skating, hot chocolate and live music that are sure to put anyone in the holiday spirit.

As in years past, the free event will take place at the Douglaston Station Plaza next to the LIRR station at 235th Street and 41st Avenue.

From noon to 4 p.m., visitors will experience the best winter has to offer, including ice skating at the LDC’s holiday ice rink, a snow slide, a giant snow globe and free children’s activities in the village square. Local band the Swedish Meatballs will treat crowds to holiday music mixed with American and Scandinavian flair.

Event sponsors include Councilman Paul Vallone and the New York City Department of Transportation. This year, several local organizations have made the winter festival possible like the Douglas Manor Environmental Organization, the Douglaston Little Neck Historical Society, Udalls Cove Preservation Committee, Alley Pond Environmental Center and local churches.

This is the second year Douglaston LDC Executive Director Rebecca Gellos will be leading the festival’s organizing efforts. Gellos participated in the winter festival’s inaugural year as a parent volunteer when her son was a student at P.S. 98.

Residents, merchants and other stakeholders founded DLDC in 2009 to preserve and protect the neighborhood including the unique historical and aesthetic qualities of the Douglaston Village commercial district.

Over the past decade, DLDC has offered residents a winter festival, green markets, a brand-new community plaza and public art projects to beautify the neighborhood.

The Third Annual Douglaston Village Winter Festival is on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. For more details, visit dougldc.org​ or ​facebook.com/DouglastonLDC.