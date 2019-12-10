Goldfish Swim School to open at Flushing Tangram development in 2021

Goldfish Swim School, the leading learn-to-swim franchise with close to over 100 locations nationwide, just signed their first indoor shopping mall location at Tangram, the 1.2 million square foot mixed-use development transforming the Flushing lifestyle, the developers announced today.

“In line with the company’s core values educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect water, Tangram is the ideal development to raise a family with recreational activities at their fingertips in Downtown Flushing,” said Robert Wineman, partner in BHB Group, the owner of Goldfish Swim School Flushing at Tangram. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Goldfish’s state-of-the-art swim facility, high quality instruction and impressive water safety curriculum to families in Flushing, Queens.”

Goldfish Swim School, located at 133-27 39th Ave., has committed to an approximately 8,000 square-foot space at Tangram with plans to open by spring 2021.

As an official partner of the USA Swimming Foundation, Goldfish Swim School at Tangram will be a first-class swimming facility featuring a 75-foot, three-lane pool with a viewing area for parents and caretakers as well as a snack bar. Teaching more than 130,000 children from infants to 12-years-old per week across the country how to swim and gain critical life skills, Goldfish Swim School’s philosophy “The Science of Swim Play” is designed to make guided play, fun, safe environments and achievements into one experience.

Goldfish Swim School will also offer fun family swim lessons, perfect for bonding as kids flaunt their swim skills to their parents. Swimmers can also host their next birthday party at Goldfish Swim School Tangram location, with a special party package including invitations, two hours of private access to the facility, certified lifeguards, cupcakes and beverages, balloons, decorations and more.

The Tangram location expects to accommodate more than 3,000 kids as well as their parents each week. After kids and parents have finished their session at Goldfish Swim School, they can treat themselves to a nice meal at restaurants just steps away at Tangram, or grab a quick bite at the food hall and head to other exciting attractions the development offers.

“Retail nowadays needs to be rethought in such a way that it portrays experiences as opposed to traditional brick and mortar leasing. Tangram continues to exemplify this with the addition of experienced-based retailers such as Goldfish Swim School,” said Helen Lee, executive vice president of F&T Group, which is developing Tangram with SCG America. “The addition of Goldfish Swim School signifies the seamless lifestyle we are offering here and is the perfect daytime and weekend junior tenant for Tangram.”

The lease was facilitated by Steve Gillman from SCG Retail representing Goldfish Swim School and Seth Kessler and Ian Rice on behalf of SCG Retail representing Tangram.